Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Notification sale Bricolage Varna / lease Modis

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT concluded a preliminary contract for the sale of Doverie - Bricolage Shopping Center with address Varna, Mladost district, p.k. 9000, Western Industrial Zone. The base selling price of the property is 6,800,000 euros (six million and eight hundred thousand euros) without VAT. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid - financial year 2022.

The lease agreement of MODIS BULGARIA EOOD, expiring at the end of March 2022, will not be renewed, as a result of which the occupancy of the building Kambani Green Offices, owned by the Company will be 33.26 %.

