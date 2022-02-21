Log in
    BREF   BG1100001053

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT

(BREF)
Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Notification sale Bricolage Varna / lease Modis

02/21/2022 | 11:01am EST
Notification sale Bricolage Varna / lease Modis

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT concluded a preliminary contract for the sale of Doverie - Bricolage Shopping Center with address Varna, Mladost district, p.k. 9000, Western Industrial Zone. The base selling price of the property is 6,800,000 euros (six million and eight hundred thousand euros) without VAT. The deal is expected to be finalized in mid - financial year 2022.

The lease agreement of MODIS BULGARIA EOOD, expiring at the end of March 2022, will not be renewed, as a result of which the occupancy of the building Kambani Green Offices, owned by the Company will be 33.26 %.

- Notification

Disclaimer

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,82 M 4,54 M 4,54 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 70,0 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 46,9%
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Hristov Skarlatov Executive Director & Director
Todor Ludmilov Breshkov Chairman
Chavdar Ivanov Donkov Director
Aleksandar Kirilov Georgiev Director-Investor Relations
