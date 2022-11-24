Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BREF   BG1100001053

BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT

(BREF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
2.040 BGN    0.00%
10:44aBulgarian Real Estate Fund Reit : Notification signed lease agreement STP
PU
11/10Bulgarian Real Estate Fund Reit : Insider information
PU
11/09Bulgarian Real Estate Fund Reit : Notification increased shareholding
PU
Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Notification signed lease agreement STP

11/24/2022 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification signed lease agreement STP

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has signed lease agreement with Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology under Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" for office premises in Synergy Tower in Sofia Tech Park. The term of the agreement is for 5 years and the total rented area is 663 sq.m. With the leased premises the occupancy rate of the building reaches 29.39% of the leasable area.

- Notification

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bulgarian Real Estate Fund ADSITS published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,82 M 4,14 M 4,14 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 70,7 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,03x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikolai Hristov Skarlatov Executive Director & Director
Todor Ludmilov Breshkov Chairman
Chavdar Ivanov Donkov Director
Aleksandar Kirilov Georgiev Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND REIT3.03%37
GECINA-21.97%7 337
MIRVAC GROUP-26.46%5 673
THE GPT GROUP-21.59%5 470
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.-20.64%3 257
ICADE-35.56%3 189