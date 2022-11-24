Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT : Notification signed lease agreement STP

On the basis of Art. 17, p. 1 from Regulation (EU) 596/2014 we inform you the following:

"BULGARIAN REAL ESTATE FUND" REIT has signed lease agreement with Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology under Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" for office premises in Synergy Tower in Sofia Tech Park. The term of the agreement is for 5 years and the total rented area is 663 sq.m. With the leased premises the occupancy rate of the building reaches 29.39% of the leasable area.

