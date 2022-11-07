Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

07.11.2022 17:13:26 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian River Shipping AD-Ruse (BRP)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian River Shipping AD dated 07 November 2022 has passed the following resolutions:

- Approval of justification report no 1 under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA of the Management Board of the company on the expedience and terms of a deal under Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA concerning the establishment of a new subsidiary, Imoti BRP EOOD, through an in-kind contribution into its capital of the ownership of real estate laid down in annex 1 to the justification report

- Approval and authorisation on the grounds of Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA the members of the Management Board of the company to take the necessary steps to establish a subsidiary, Imoti BRP EOOD, with a seat and registered address in the town of Ruse, 2 Otets Paisiy Square, having a capital of BGN 12,185,220 to be subscribed in full by Bulgarian River Shipping AD against an in-kind contribution of real estate, laid down in annex no 1 to the justification report no 1 of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA

- Approval of justification report no 2 under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA of the Management Board of the company on the expedience and terms of a deal under Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA concerning the establishment of a new subsidiary, Imoti Bimas EOOD, through an in-kind contribution into its capital of the ownership of real estate laid down in annex 1 to the justification report

- Approval and authorisation on the grounds of Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA the members of the Management Board of the company to take the necessary steps to establish a subsidiary, Imoti Bimas EOOD, with a seat and registered address in the town of Ruse, 2 Otets Paisiy Square, having a capital of BGN 9,001,000 to be subscribed in full by Bulgarian River Shipping AD against an in-kind contribution of real estate, laid down in annex no 1 to the justification report no 2 of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

