  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Bulgarian River Shipping J.S.Co.
  News
  Summary
    BRP   BG1100100038

BULGARIAN RIVER SHIPPING J.S.CO.

(BRP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
0.5850 BGN   -.--%
10:34aBulgarian River Shipping J S : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
09/30Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
09/01Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financial report)
PU
Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

11/07/2022 | 10:34am EST
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 07.11.2022 17:13:26 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian River Shipping AD-Ruse (BRP)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian River Shipping AD dated 07 November 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Approval of justification report no 1 under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA of the Management Board of the company on the expedience and terms of a deal under Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA concerning the establishment of a new subsidiary, Imoti BRP EOOD, through an in-kind contribution into its capital of the ownership of real estate laid down in annex 1 to the justification report
- Approval and authorisation on the grounds of Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA the members of the Management Board of the company to take the necessary steps to establish a subsidiary, Imoti BRP EOOD, with a seat and registered address in the town of Ruse, 2 Otets Paisiy Square, having a capital of BGN 12,185,220 to be subscribed in full by Bulgarian River Shipping AD against an in-kind contribution of real estate, laid down in annex no 1 to the justification report no 1 of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA
- Approval of justification report no 2 under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA of the Management Board of the company on the expedience and terms of a deal under Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA concerning the establishment of a new subsidiary, Imoti Bimas EOOD, through an in-kind contribution into its capital of the ownership of real estate laid down in annex 1 to the justification report
- Approval and authorisation on the grounds of Art. 114 (1), item 4 of the POSA the members of the Management Board of the company to take the necessary steps to establish a subsidiary, Imoti Bimas EOOD, with a seat and registered address in the town of Ruse, 2 Otets Paisiy Square, having a capital of BGN 9,001,000 to be subscribed in full by Bulgarian River Shipping AD against an in-kind contribution of real estate, laid down in annex no 1 to the justification report no 2 of the Management Board under Art. 114a (1) of the POSA
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Bulgarian River Shipping AD published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 15:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
