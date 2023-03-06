Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian River Shipping J.S.Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRP   BG1100100038

BULGARIAN RIVER SHIPPING J.S.CO.

(BRP)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
0.9150 BGN   +2.81%
10:55aBulgarian River Shipping J S : Placing of an issue under supervision
PU
2022Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2022Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Placing of an issue under supervision

03/06/2023 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Placing of an issue under supervision 06.03.2023 17:15:48 (local time)

With reference to the decision of the BSE Board of Directors adopted under Record of Proceedings No. 80 of 16 December 2022 for placing the issue of shares of Bulgarian River Shipping AD-Ruse (BRP), ISIN BG1100100038, under surveillance for nine (9) months, and to the fact that the issuer has met the requirements of Art. 6 (2) of Part III - Listing Rules, the surveillance of the said issue of shares is terminated by confirming its listing on the BSE Main Market, Standard Equities Segment.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bulgarian River Shipping AD published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 15:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BULGARIAN RIVER SHIPPING J.S.CO.
10:55aBulgarian River Shipping J S : Placing of an issue under supervision
PU
2022Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2022Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Bulgarian River Shipping J S : Financial and other reports (Consolidated quarterly financi..
PU
2018Aptos and BRP Announce Alliance to Accelerate Retail Transformation
CI
2015Bulgarian River Shipping Company Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
More news
Chart BULGARIAN RIVER SHIPPING J.S.CO.
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian River Shipping J.S.Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Tihomir Ivanov Mitev Executive Director
Dragomir Nedelchev Kochanov Executive Director
Todor Yotov Yotov Member-Supervisory Board
Milena Yordanova Prozhanova Chief Accountant & Director-Investor Relations
Lyubomir Todorov Chakarov Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN RIVER SHIPPING J.S.CO.14.38%18
HAPAG-LLOYD AG63.29%54 028
AP MOLLER MAERSK8.61%41 809
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.06%24 620
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA12.73%13 078
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.70%11 542