Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group hereby publishes Consolidated financial report for Q1 2024. The Report of BSE Group for Q1 2024 may be accessed at the website of the Exchange under Investor Relations -> BSE Reports, as well as at the website of the financial media X3News.
