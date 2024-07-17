17.07.2024 08:55:03 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (BSE)

In connection with the capital increase decision of the AGM of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD dated 18 June 2024, in the company's file with the Commercial Register are entered the following circumstances:

1) The capital of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange is increased from BGN 6,582,860 to BGN 13,165,720, allotted in 13,165,720 ordinary, registered, dematerialised and voting shares of BGN 1.00 nominal value per share.

2) The company's Statutes with the amended Art. 6 (1) by the AGM

Please refer to the entire notice, available in English on the financial website X3News.

