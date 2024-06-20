20.06.2024 09:37:54 (local time)

Company: Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (BSE)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian Stock Exchange dated 18 June 2024 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2023 individual and consolidated activity reports of the managing bodies

- Adoption of the 2023 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2023 individual and consolidated annual financial reports

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee for 2023

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director for 2023

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2023

- Election of a registered auditor for 2024

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- Allocation of the 2023 after-tax profit of BGN 1,948,619.61 as follows:

Gross dividend distribution to the shareholders of BGN 1,948,526.56 (100% of the profit) in terms of BGN 0.296 gross dividend per share

Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank

- Adoption of a decision for an increase in capital of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange by own funds under Art. 197 (1) in conjunction with Art. 246 (4) of the Commerce Act through the issuance of 6,582,860 new shares

The new shares are to be distributed among the company's shareholders in 1:1 proportion to their participation in the equity capital.

Amount of the capital before the increase: BGN 6,582,860

Amount of the increase: BGN 6,582,860

Equity capital after the increase: BGN 13,165,720

The right to participate in the capital increase will be entitled to all shareholders registered by the 14th day at the latest following the date of the capital increase decision of the GMS.

- Adoption of the updated Business program of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange for the period from 2023 to 2027

The right to a cash and stock dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 02 July 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder shall be entitled to receive a dividend and to take part in the capital increase, will be 28 June 2024 (Ex-Dividend Date: 01 July 2024).

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

