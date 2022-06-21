Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Activated option for registration for remote participation in the GMS of BSE in the EPOS platform

With regard to the invitation to the regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE or the Exchange), scheduled for 30 June 2022 (Thursday) at 11:00 am, BSE notifies its shareholders that the option for registration for participation in the General Meeting (the GMS) of the Exchange in the EPOS platform of the Central Depository
has been activated.
Shareholders of the company may register for remote participation in the GMS using a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) within the meaning of the Electronic Document and Electronic Identification Services Act no later than 10.55 am on 30 June 2022. The persons entitled to vote at the GMS are determined as of 16 June 2022. The EPOS platform enables the shareholders to:
- watch the General Meeting in real-time;
- to vote online, i.e. remotely during the GMS after registration in the EPOS platform; The time for registration for remote participation is indicated in the invitation.
- vote on the agenda by recording their vote by the end of the day preceding the day of the GMS at the latest, namely up to and 29 June 2022;
- authorise a third person who has a QES to vote on their behalf.
Detailed instructions for working with the EPOS platform are published on the Central Depository website
.
The electronic signatures of the shareholders, legal and natural persons, are registered after the application for registration and approval by a BSE employee.
The registration for participation in the GMS by electronic means of persons representing a legal entity will be approved by the Exchange under the following conditions:
Legal representation:
- If the applicant represents the shareholder, a legal entity, solely.
- If the applicant represents the shareholder, a legal entity, jointly and the Exchange obtains empowerment of the applicant to vote on behalf of the rest of the representatives.
Proxy representation:
- If the applicant is not a legal representative of the shareholder, a legal entity, then empowerment by the legal representatives of the shareholder for voting by proxy at the GMS should be submitted to the Exchange.
For companies with more than one representative, it is necessary to nominate one representative (who is authorised by all other representatives, according to the BSE requirements), whose certificate is registered in the EPOS platform of the Central Depository.
The proxy voting form is approved by a decision of the Board of Directors of Bulgarian Stock Exchange and is available in the GMS materials posted on X3News website
as well as on the BSE website
.