BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Amendments to the BEAM Market Rules

10/23/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

The BSE Board of Directors adopted a decision at its session held on 29 September 2020 to bring in amendments to the BEAM Market Rules in effect from 10 October 2020.
The main amendments concern the rules for listing of financial instruments on the BEAM Market and the procedures for holding a general meeting, distribution of dividends and capital increase by the admitted companies.
The main motive of the amendments is the creation of a transparent, familiar and predictable environment for capital accumulation and the creation of conditions for the subsequent growth of small and medium enterprises through the opportunities provided by the capital market. The changes are aimed at reducing the risk of capital dilution, increasing the protection of the investors and expanding the opportunities for investment in companies that will be admitted to the BEAM Market.
The Rules of the BEAM SME Growth Market (BEAM Market) are available at the website of the Exchange.

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,6 M 16,7 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-13.22%17
CME GROUP INC.-18.55%58 628
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.36.01%13 402
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.31.18%11 412
ASX LIMITED4.72%11 302
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS34.76%4 281
