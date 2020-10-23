Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Amendments to the BEAM Market Rules

The BSE Board of Directors adopted a decision at its session held on 29 September 2020 to bring in amendments to the BEAM Market Rules in effect from 10 October 2020.

The main amendments concern the rules for listing of financial instruments on the BEAM Market and the procedures for holding a general meeting, distribution of dividends and capital increase by the admitted companies.

The main motive of the amendments is the creation of a transparent, familiar and predictable environment for capital accumulation and the creation of conditions for the subsequent growth of small and medium enterprises through the opportunities provided by the capital market. The changes are aimed at reducing the risk of capital dilution, increasing the protection of the investors and expanding the opportunities for investment in companies that will be admitted to the BEAM Market.

The Rules of the BEAM SME Growth Market (BEAM Market) are available at the website of the Exchange.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 18:59:00 UTC