Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
Company Financials 
Official Publications

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Application for admission to trading (6S6)

10/28/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:
- Issuer: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia
- ISIN of the issue: BG1100031068
- BSE code of the issue: 6S6
- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 21,415,928
- Amount of the increase: BGN 535,392
- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 21,951,320
- Number of shares following the increase: 21,951,320
- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:09:01 UTC


Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,25 M 6,25 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,5 M 16,6 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-13.64%17
CME GROUP INC.-20.55%57 190
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.33.78%13 235
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.28.91%11 215
ASX LIMITED2.70%11 138
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS30.84%4 128
