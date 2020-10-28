Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Application for admission to trading (6S6)

BSE has received an application for admission to trading of a subsequent issue of shares as follows:

- Issuer: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia

- ISIN of the issue: BG1100031068

- BSE code of the issue: 6S6

- Amount of the issue before the increase: BGN 21,415,928

- Amount of the increase: BGN 535,392

- Amount of the issue following the increase: BGN 21,951,320

- Number of shares following the increase: 21,951,320

- Nominal value per share: BGN 1.00 /one Bulgarian lev/

