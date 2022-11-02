Advanced search
    BSE   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSE)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
8.750 BGN   -3.31%
10:25aBulgarian Stock Exchange : Auction for sale of rights under the capital increase of Sin Cars Industry AD
PU
10/31Bulgarian Stock Exchange : hereby publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2022
PU
10/28Bulgarian Stock Exchange : 22 companies with an average revenue growth of over 60% join the third edition of the beamUp lab
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Auction for sale of rights under the capital increase of Sin Cars Industry AD

11/02/2022 | 10:25am EDT
BSE informs all its members that the auction for the sale of rights under the capital increase of Sin Cars Industry AD-Sofia (SIN2) will take place on 03 November 2022 /Thursday/. At the auction will be offered 20,428,344 rights, to which no shares have been subscribed.
The auction will be performed as the Exchange member, authorised to administer the capital increase, shall enter a market order for the sale of the entire amount of unexercised rights. The order shall be entered within one (1) minute as of the start of the order entry phase of the respective auction.
The time frame for entering orders is from 1:15 pm until 1:45 pm.

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2020 12,4 M 6,26 M 6,26 M
Net income 2020 4,42 M 2,23 M 2,23 M
Net cash 2020 176 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,30x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 56,4 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
EV / Sales 2020 -11,6x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Kalina Nikolova Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-2.78%28
CME GROUP INC.-24.04%62 373
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-44.42%11 578
ASX LIMITED-27.75%8 301
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY77.27%7 121
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-23.05%6 902