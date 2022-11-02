Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Auction for sale of rights under the capital increase of Sin Cars Industry AD

BSE informs all its members that the auction for the sale of rights under the capital increase of Sin Cars Industry AD-Sofia (SIN2) will take place on 03 November 2022 /Thursday/. At the auction will be offered 20,428,344 rights, to which no shares have been subscribed.

The auction will be performed as the Exchange member, authorised to administer the capital increase, shall enter a market order for the sale of the entire amount of unexercised rights. The order shall be entered within one (1) minute as of the start of the order entry phase of the respective auction.

The time frame for entering orders is from 1:15 pm until 1:45 pm.



