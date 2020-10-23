Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE and the Fund of Funds with a Memorandum to encourage investments in Bulgarian companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

Bulgarian Stock Exchange (BSE) and the Fund of Funds signed a memorandum for encouraging the investments in prosperous Bulgarian companies. The memorandum comprises initiatives for popularisation, training and stimulation of dynamic and ambitious Bulgarian companies to raise capital for their growth. The document was signed today during the first round table with venture and equity funds as part of the joint initiatives launched by Bulgarian Stock Exchange and the Fund of Funds. The forum opened the deputy minister of finances, Ms Marinela Petrova, as a representative of the principal of both institutions.
'Our efforts are concentrated in two directions. On the one hand, we are developing new forms of financing, suitable for start-up and innovative Bulgarian companies that would not receive a loan from commercial banks due to higher risk. On the other hand, we want to increase the financial culture of the entrepreneurs by offering them these new instruments. We are convinced that in this way we give Bulgarian business knowledge and the opportunity to choose the most appropriate way of financing, which is, after all, an important factor for sustainability.', commented Mr Aleksandar Georgiev, executive director of the Fund of Funds.
'We believe in the potential of Bulgarian companies, which have a unique capacity for innovation, job creation and ultimately stimulating Bulgaria's economic prosperity, especially in the current global crisis situation. This common understanding made us join forces and together with the Fund of Funds to open new horizons for the successful business development of these companies.', added Assoc. Prof. Manyu Moravenov, executive director of Bulgarian Stock Exchange.
During the round table, the Fund of Funds made the participants acquainted with the innovative financial instruments of interest to investors. The BSE presented the opportunities that the BEAM growth market offers to the venture and private equity funds. Representatives of the institutions and participants in the forum discussed different models to finance growth, funding opportunities from public and private capital markets, strategic thinking behind the choice of funding opportunities, how to use digital financial innovations to link the companies with the available capital, and they got acquainted with the leading practical experience of the technology company Biodit, which is to be listed on the BEAM market of BSE.
The funds taking part in the round table were BlackPeak Capital, Capital Investments Fund, CEO Angels Club Endeavor Bulgaria, Impetus Capital, Innovation Accelerator Bulgaria, Innovation Starter Accelerator, Neo Ventures, Vitosha Venture Partners etc.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 18:59:00 UTC


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
03:00pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : BSE and the Fund of Funds with a Memorandum to encour..
PU
03:00pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Amendments to the BEAM Market Rules
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Insider information
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Insider information
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Dividend distribution
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
2018BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE SOFIA : Press release by BSE-Sofia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,32 M 6,32 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 66,3 M 66,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,6 M 16,7 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-13.22%17
CME GROUP INC.-18.55%58 628
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.36.01%13 402
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.31.18%11 412
ASX LIMITED4.72%11 302
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS34.76%4 281
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group