Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE is now part of the SOFIX leading stock index as one of the most valuable public companies

And this is 12 years after the Exchange went public.



Sofia, 10 March 2023 - Bulgarian Stock Exchange is now one of the most valuable public companies, therefore included in the leading SOFIX index as of 20 March.

It became clear at today's session of the Board of Directors of BSE, who approved the SOFIX composition after the first index rebalancing this year. BSE became a blue chip 12 years after it went public.



"We are proud that the Stock Exchange is among the top 15 most elite public Bulgarian companies. For a company to become a blue chip, it should be well established, financially stable and have a high reputation. Our acceptance in the SOFIX is an outstanding recognition of our team efforts over the last few years, and here are the positive results," commented Assoc. Prof. Manu Moravenov, Executive Director of Bulgarian Stock Exchange.



Over the past three years, the liquidity of the BSE shares significantly increased, with the number of transactions increasing more than five (5) times and the turnover - about three (3) times. The established dividend policy and the increasing dividends distributed during this period led to the growth of BSE shareholders by more than 75%, respectively the company's market capitalisation by more than 80%. All this contributed to the transfer of the issue of BSE shares to the highest segment of the Exchange, Premium, at the beginning of 2023.



