Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
8.300 BGN   -1.78%
10:25aBulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE is now part of the SOFIX leading stock index as one of the most valuable public companies
PU
03/07Bulgarian Stock Exchange : 8.5% turnover growth in February
PU
03/01Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Consolidated quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE is now part of the SOFIX leading stock index as one of the most valuable public companies

03/10/2023 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
And this is 12 years after the Exchange went public.

Sofia, 10 March 2023 - Bulgarian Stock Exchange is now one of the most valuable public companies, therefore included in the leading SOFIX index as of 20 March.
It became clear at today's session of the Board of Directors of BSE, who approved the SOFIX composition after the first index rebalancing this year. BSE became a blue chip 12 years after it went public.

"We are proud that the Stock Exchange is among the top 15 most elite public Bulgarian companies. For a company to become a blue chip, it should be well established, financially stable and have a high reputation. Our acceptance in the SOFIX is an outstanding recognition of our team efforts over the last few years, and here are the positive results," commented Assoc. Prof. Manu Moravenov, Executive Director of Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

Over the past three years, the liquidity of the BSE shares significantly increased, with the number of transactions increasing more than five (5) times and the turnover - about three (3) times. The established dividend policy and the increasing dividends distributed during this period led to the growth of BSE shareholders by more than 75%, respectively the company's market capitalisation by more than 80%. All this contributed to the transfer of the issue of BSE shares to the highest segment of the Exchange, Premium, at the beginning of 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 15:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
10:25aBulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE is now part of the SOFIX leading stock index as one of the ..
PU
03/07Bulgarian Stock Exchange : 8.5% turnover growth in February
PU
03/01Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Consolidated quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter ..
PU
03/01Bulgarian Stock Exchange : report for the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
03/01Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Consolidated quarterly financial report
PU
03/01Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/22Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Elmark Invest Debut on BEAM Market
PU
02/08Bulgarian Stock Exchange : All about the public companies now in one place on the FMS plat..
PU
02/06January : Slow start of the stock market machine
PU
01/31Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE and BDB create a pilot investment fund to support SMEs
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,0 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net income 2021 6,61 M 3,56 M 3,56 M
Net cash 2021 305 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 53,5 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 -15,3x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manu Todorov Moravenov Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Vasil Dimitrov Golemanski Vice Chairman
Hristina Stefanova Pendicheva Director
Radoslava Maslarska Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-7.26%29
CME GROUP INC.8.18%63 840
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.82%14 709
ASX LIMITED-1.34%8 588
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.20%7 892
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-21.10%4 565