Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
9.150 BGN   +1.10%
06:10aBulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE welcomes Mellifera to BEAM Market
PU
01/13Bulgarian Stock Exchange : 23% increase in turnover and 16% more trades on BSE in 2022 compared to the previous year
PU
01/12Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE and Stara Zagora Municipality signed a Cooperation Agreement in the field of the Investments
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE welcomes Mellifera to BEAM Market

01/17/2023 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sofia, January 17, 2023 - The trading in shares of Mellifera on the beam market started today after the successful IPO, in which the company raised BGN 1,063,840.

"The increasing demand for natural, nutritious food containing vitamins and vital minerals stimulates the superfood market additionally. Companies producing such foods are already the focus of Bulgarian investors. This is clear from their support for Mellifera.", said the BSE executive director, Assoc. Prof. Dr Manyu Moravenov.

"BSE takes Mellifera to a whole other level. The opportunities the beam market gives oblige us to be even more precise in our work because now we are responsible not only to our new shareholders but exporting our products to foreign markets, we represent Bulgaria and the potential of its SMEs.", added the executive director of Mellifera, Biljana Lowndes-Nikolova.

The issue of shares of Mellifera amounts to BGN 885,282 allotted in the respective number of shares of BGN 1.00 nominal value per share. The company shares are listed for trading on the beam market under the BSE code MELI.

Photos of the bell ceremony on the occasion of the start of trading in shares of Mellifera are available at https://bit.ly/3ZJg8ZG.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 11:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
06:10aBulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE welcomes Mellifera to BEAM Market
PU
01/13Bulgarian Stock Exchange : 23% increase in turnover and 16% more trades on BSE in 2022 com..
PU
01/12Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE and Stara Zagora Municipality signed a Cooperation Agreemen..
PU
01/09Bulgarian Stock Exchange : 23 % growth of BSE's turnover in 2022
PU
01/06Bulgarian Stock Exchange : MFG Invest Debut on BEAM Market of BSE
PU
01/04Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE welcomes ITF Group to BEAM Market
PU
2022Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Debut of AmonRa Energy on BEAM Market of Bulgarian Stock Exchan..
PU
2022Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Transfer of an issue to another market or segment
PU
2022Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Successful IPO of Mellifera! The company raised BGN 1,063,840 o..
PU
2022Bulgarian Stock Exchange : The companies from beamUp lab vol.3 discover new perspectives f..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16,0 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
Net income 2021 6,61 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
Net cash 2021 305 M 169 M 169 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,84x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 58,9 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -11,6x
EV / Sales 2021 -15,3x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Kalina Nikolova Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD2.23%33
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.29%14 896
ASX LIMITED0.72%9 232
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.69%7 643
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.22%5 770