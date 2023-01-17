Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE welcomes Mellifera to BEAM Market

Sofia, January 17, 2023 - The trading in shares of Mellifera on the beam market started today after the successful IPO, in which the company raised BGN 1,063,840.
"The increasing demand for natural, nutritious food containing vitamins and vital minerals stimulates the superfood market additionally. Companies producing such foods are already the focus of Bulgarian investors. This is clear from their support for Mellifera.", said the BSE executive director, Assoc. Prof. Dr Manyu Moravenov.
"BSE takes Mellifera to a whole other level. The opportunities the beam market gives oblige us to be even more precise in our work because now we are responsible not only to our new shareholders but exporting our products to foreign markets, we represent Bulgaria and the potential of its SMEs.", added the executive director of Mellifera, Biljana Lowndes-Nikolova.
The issue of shares of Mellifera amounts to BGN 885,282 allotted in the respective number of shares of BGN 1.00 nominal value per share. The company shares are listed for trading on the beam market under the BSE code MELI.
Photos of the bell ceremony on the occasion of the start of trading in shares of Mellifera are available at https://bit.ly/3ZJg8ZG
