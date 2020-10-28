Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Capital increase with rights (6S6)

Company: Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia (6S6)

By Decision No. 775-E of 27 October 2020, the Financial Supervision Commission has entered the issue of 535,392 common, dematerialised, registered and voting shares of BGN 1.00 each under the capital increase of Sopharma Properties REIT from BGN 21,415,928 to BGN 21,951,320 in its Register under Art. 30 (1), item 3 of the FSC Act, with a view to the admission of the issue to trading on the regulated market of securities.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

