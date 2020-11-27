Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quarter of 2020

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group hereby publishes Consolidated financial report for Q3 2020. The Report of BSE Group for Q3 2020 may be accessed at the website of the Exchange under Investor Relations -> BSE Reports, as well as at the website of the financial media X3News. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:38:01 UTC