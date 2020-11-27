Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 11/20
4.14 BGN   +0.49%
10:39aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quarter of 2020
PU
08:07aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (3D4A)
PU
11/26BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (TFVA)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quarter of 2020

11/27/2020 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group hereby publishes Consolidated financial report for Q3 2020. The Report of BSE Group for Q3 2020 may be accessed at the website of the Exchange under Investor Relations -> BSE Reports, as well as at the website of the financial media X3News.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 15:38:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
10:39aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quarter o..
PU
08:07aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (3D4A)
PU
11/26BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (TFVA)
PU
11/26BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Opportunities for risk and equity financing in the fo..
PU
11/26BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (BULA)
PU
11/26BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (MCJ1)
PU
11/25BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (BOHB)
PU
11/25BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Invitation and materials for a GMS (9RTD)
PU
11/24BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (6S5B)
PU
11/24BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (U1HA)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,3 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-14.46%17
CME GROUP INC.-12.92%62 748
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.33.11%13 188
ASX LIMITED-1.21%11 037
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.25.42%10 938
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS36.89%4 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ