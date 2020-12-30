Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (0BVA)

Company: Bulfinance Investment AD-Sofia (0BVA)

BSE has received a notification from Bulfinance Investment AD (0BVA) of the executed interest payment on the bond issue having ISIN BG2100022172 due by 29 November 2020.

In this reference, BSE informs you that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Bulfinance Investment AD (0BVA) will be resumed as of 31 December 2020.

