MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/29
4.9 BGN   +5.15%
06:06aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (0BVA)
PU
05:47aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (0BVA)
PU
05:27aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension from trading of an issue (0BVA)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (0BVA)

12/30/2020 | 06:06am EST
Company: Bulfinance Investment AD-Sofia (0BVA)
BSE has received a notification from Bulfinance Investment AD (0BVA) of the executed interest payment on the bond issue having ISIN BG2100022172 due by 29 November 2020.
In this reference, BSE informs you that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Bulfinance Investment AD (0BVA) will be resumed as of 31 December 2020.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:04:07 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,54 M 6,54 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 32,3 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD1.24%20
CME GROUP INC.-10.89%64 209
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.37.54%13 726
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.33.20%11 617
ASX LIMITED-6.59%10 805
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS47.89%4 856
