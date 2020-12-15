Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/09
4.48 BGN   +7.69%
04:49aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (16TA)
PU
04:05aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension from trading of an issue (BLKA)
PU
03:07aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension from trading of an issue (BLKI)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (16TA)

12/15/2020 | 04:49am EST
Company: Adara JSC-Sofia (16TA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Adara JSC-Sofia
- BSE code: 16TA
- ISIN: BG2100026173
- Date of interest payment: 20.12.2020
- Coupon rate: 6.75 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 18.12.2020 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 16.12.2020 (Ex Date: 17.12.2020).

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 09:48:09 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 29,5 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-7.44%18
CME GROUP INC.-11.54%63 739
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.29.17%12 826
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.39.59%12 174
ASX LIMITED-4.27%10 948
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS50.81%4 968
