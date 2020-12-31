Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (6C8A)

BSE has received a notification from ABV Investments EOOD, a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Holding Center AD-Sofia (6C8A), ISIN BG2100018154, of the executed interest and amortisation payment on the bond issue of Holding Center AD due by 22 December 2020.

In this reference, BSE informs you that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Center AD (6C8A) is resumed as of 31 December 2020.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 10:04:04 UTC