Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/09
4.86 BGN   +1.67%
4.86 BGN   +1.67%
09:24aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (6TMA)
PU
09:16aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (GC0N)
PU
02/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (GR6)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (6TMA)

02/10/2021 | 03:24pm EST
Company: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad (6TMA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: TEC Maritsa 3 AD-Dimitrovgrad
- BSE code: 6TMA
- ISIN: BG2100003131
- Date of interest payment: 18.02.2021
- Coupon rate: 5 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.02.2021 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 11.02.2021 (Ex Date: 12.02.2021).

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 20:23:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 31,9 M 19,7 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Kalina Nikolova Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-0.82%20
CME GROUP INC.5.32%68 915
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-5.89%12 884
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.8.39%12 736
ASX LIMITED-0.97%10 415
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS3.30%5 011
