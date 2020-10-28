Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (9K2F)

Company: Eurolease Auto EAD-Sofia (9K2F)

The company has informed BSE of the executed interest and amortisation payments on the corporate bond issue having ISIN BG2100010151, which are due on 29 October 2020.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:24:09 UTC