Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (BOHB)

Company: BGI Group AD-Sofia (BOHB)

BSE has received a notification from CB Investbank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of BGI Group AD (BOHB) regarding the executed interest payment on the bond issue having ISIN BG2100011142, due by 03 December 2020.

