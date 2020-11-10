Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 11/04

4.1 BGN   0.00%
4.1 BGN   0.00%
10:37aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (FSPA)
PU
08:49aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Minutes from a GMS (1CZ)
PU
11/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (RPRA)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (FSPA)

11/10/2020 | 10:37am EST

Company: Finance Security Group JSC-Sofia (FSPA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Finance Security Group JSC-Sofia
- BSE code: FSPA
- ISIN: BG2100006159
- Date of interest payment: 15.11.2020
- Coupon rate: 6.3 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 13.11.2020 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 11.11.2020 (Ex Date: 12.11.2020).

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 15:36:03 UTC

All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
10:37aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (FSPA)
PU
08:49aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Minutes from a GMS (1CZ)
PU
11/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (RPRA)
PU
11/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Dividend distribution (5AX)
PU
11/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Invitation and materials for a GMS (BSO)
PU
11/06BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (9M7C)
PU
11/05BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Capital increase with rights (A4L)
PU
11/04BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (2SLA)
PU
11/04BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (GH0A)
PU
11/04BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (0FDE)
PU
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,34 M 6,34 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,0 M 16,3 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-15.29%16
CME GROUP INC.-19.09%58 304
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.30.73%12 793
ASX LIMITED5.76%11 689
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.26.39%11 022
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS30.36%4 146
