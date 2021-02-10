Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (GC0N)

Company: GPS Control EAD-Sofia (GC0N)

GPS Control EAD notified BSE that the company has executed the coupon and amortisation payment due on 10 January 2021 on its issue of bonds, ISIN BG2100001119.

The entire piece of news may be found on the financial website X3News.

