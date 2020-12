Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA)

BSE has received a notification from Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA) of the executed interest and amortisation payments on the bond issue having ISIN BG2100012157 due by 16 September 2020.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 19:14:01 UTC