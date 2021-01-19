Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment (SL1A)

Company: Solar Logistic EAD-Sofia (SL1A)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Solar Logistic EAD-Sofia

- BSE code: SL1A

- ISIN: BG2100002190

- Date of interest payment: 25.01.2021

- Coupon rate: 4.4 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 22.01.2021 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 20.01.2021 (Ex Date: 21.01.2021). Attachments Original document

