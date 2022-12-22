Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Debut of AmonRa Energy on BEAM Market of Bulgarian Stock Exchange

Sofia, 22 December 2022 - The trading in shares of AmonRa Energy started today on the beam market after the company performed a successful IPO raising BGN 3,116,070.
"The investors supported AmonRa Energy because they regard the energy produced from renewable sources as part of Bulgaria's green transformation - a mission we share.", said the executive director of Bulgarian Stock Exchange, Assoc. Prof. Dr Manyu Moravenov.
"We are extremely satisfied! Raising capital on the stock exchange will allow us to be even more transparent to customers, investors and partners. We are the largest supplier of solar systems in Bulgaria. We have the ambition to become one in the Balkan Peninsula as well. We will use the raised funds to accelerate our development and capture a larger market share. We believe that green energy is a profitable investment. We believe in our business model - small and medium-sized solar roof systems. We also believe that those who trust us will be satisfied with our business performance.", added D.Eng. Dimitar Beleliev, executive director of AmonRa Energy.
The issue of shares of AmonRa Energy amounts to BGN 6,251,296 allotted in the respective number of shares of BGN 1.00 nominal value per share. The company's shares are launched for trading on the beam market under the BSE code AMON.
Photos of the bell ceremony on the occasion of the start of trading in shares of AmonRa Energy are available at https://bit.ly/3VfTQLN
