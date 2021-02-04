Log in
Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/03
4.9 BGN   0.00%
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Delisting of financial instruments (BLKN)
PU
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (4EH)
PU
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (11C)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Delisting of financial instruments (BLKN)

02/04/2021 | 08:11am EST
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2021-02-04T07:05:00.Z
Action type Removal
Reasons for the action Maturity on 12.02.2021
Effective from 2021-02-09T07:30:00.Z
Effective to
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Ministry of Finance
Issuer 529900PG0XCL4LICL838
Instrument identifier BG2040114212
Instrument full name Bulgaria/3 Gov 20210212
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,41 M 6,41 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,2 M 67,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 32,3 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD0.00%20
CME GROUP INC.5.46%68 923
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-3.56%12 962
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.3.09%12 114
ASX LIMITED1.25%10 750
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-0.66%4 700
