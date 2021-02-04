Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Delisting of financial instruments (BLKN)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2021-02-04T07:05:00.Z
Action type Removal
Reasons for the action Maturity on 12.02.2021
Effective from 2021-02-09T07:30:00.Z
Effective to
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Ministry of Finance
Issuer 529900PG0XCL4LICL838
Instrument identifier BG2040114212
Instrument full name Bulgaria/3 Gov 20210212
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
