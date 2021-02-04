Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Delisting of financial instruments (BLKN)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:

Date and time of the publication / communication 2021-02-04T07:05:00.Z

Action type Removal

Reasons for the action Maturity on 12.02.2021

Effective from 2021-02-09T07:30:00.Z

Effective to

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name Ministry of Finance

Issuer 529900PG0XCL4LICL838

Instrument identifier BG2040114212

Instrument full name Bulgaria/3 Gov 20210212

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Attachments Original document

