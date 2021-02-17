Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Financial and other reports (9RTE)

Company: HypoCredit AD-Sofia (9RTE)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as at 31 December 2020 from CB United Bulgarian Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of HypoCredit AD (9RTE), ISIN BG2100018089.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 07:58:06 UTC.