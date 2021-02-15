Log in
Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/11
4.8 BGN   -0.83%
03:29aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial and other reports (RPRA)
PU
02:51aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial and other reports (3D4A)
PU
01:33aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial and other reports (1BKA)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Financial and other reports (RPRA)

02/15/2021 | 09:29am EST
Company: Roi Property Fund REIT-Sofia (RPRA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as at 31 December 2020 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue of Roi Property Fund REIT (RPRA), ISIN BG2100006167.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 14:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 31,6 M 19,5 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Kalina Nikolova Compliance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-2.04%20
CME GROUP INC.1.27%66 187
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.35%12 849
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-8.78%12 274
ASX LIMITED-2.19%10 573
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS2.38%4 991
