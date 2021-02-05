Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (3JR)

Company: Sopharma AD-Sofia (3JR)

Sopharma AD notifies that for January 2021 the company recorded an increase in sales of 10% compared to the same month of 2020, incl. 20% increase in domestic sales and 7% increase in export sales.

The entire piece of news is posted in English on the financial website X3News.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:02:04 UTC.