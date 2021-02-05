Log in
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO

End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/04
4.88 BGN   -0.41%
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (3JR)

02/05/2021 | 12:03pm EST
Company: Sopharma AD-Sofia (3JR)
Sopharma AD notifies that for January 2021 the company recorded an increase in sales of 10% compared to the same month of 2020, incl. 20% increase in domestic sales and 7% increase in export sales.
The entire piece of news is posted in English on the financial website X3News.

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:02:04 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 32,1 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-0.41%20
CME GROUP INC.6.31%69 475
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-7.11%12 441
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.1.46%11 922
ASX LIMITED0.74%10 666
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-1.05%4 705
