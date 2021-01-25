Log in
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 01/22
4.9 BGN   +3.38%
12:40pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (5MH)
PU
01/22BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (BSO)
PU
01/22BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (5EO)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (5MH)

01/25/2021 | 12:40pm EST
Company: M+S Hydraulic AD-Kazanlak (5MH)
M+S Hydraulic AD reports sales revenues for December 2020 respectively sales revenues accumulated from the beginning of the year as well as announces the projected sales revenues for January 2021.
The entire piece of news is posted on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 22 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 17:39:03 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 32,3 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD0.00%20
CME GROUP INC.1.09%66 069
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.1.29%13 780
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.2.99%12 102
ASX LIMITED-0.54%10 697
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-0.95%4 747
