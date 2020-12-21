Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (5SR)

Company: Stara Planina Hold AD-Sofia (5SR)

Stara Planina Hold announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the financial results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on November 2020 and projected sales for December 2020.

The entire piece of news is available in English on the financial website X3News.

