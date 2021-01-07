Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 01/06
4.54 BGN   -0.87%
10:50aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (6AM)
PU
06:38aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (EHN)
PU
05:19aSTRONG DECEMBER FOR THE BSE : 19% turnover growth
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (6AM)

01/07/2021 | 10:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company: Alcomet AD-Shumen (6AM)
Alcomet AD notifies the public and its shareholders that in accordance with its investment program the company has put into operation a modernised line for powder coating of profiles.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:49:00 UTC


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
10:50aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (6AM)
PU
06:38aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (EHN)
PU
05:19aSTRONG DECEMBER FOR THE BSE : 19% turnover growth
PU
01/06BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (7TH)
PU
01/06BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (4EH)
PU
01/06BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Registration of financial instruments (9RTD)
PU
01/06BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Registration of financial instruments (9RTE)
PU
01/06BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (11C)
PU
01/05BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension from trading of an issue (9RTE)
PU
01/05BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension from trading of an issue (9RTD)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,58 M 6,58 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 29,9 M 18,8 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-7.35%19
CME GROUP INC.6.22%69 422
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.02%13 114
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.3.15%12 121
ASX LIMITED0.32%10 873
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS0.01%4 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ