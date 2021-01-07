Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (6AM)

Company: Alcomet AD-Shumen (6AM)

Alcomet AD notifies the public and its shareholders that in accordance with its investment program the company has put into operation a modernised line for powder coating of profiles.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

