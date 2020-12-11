Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/09
4.48 BGN   +7.69%
05:43pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (SO5)
PU
05:33pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (SKK)
PU
05:23pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (5MB)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (SKK)

12/11/2020 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company: Sirma Group Holding JSC-Sofia (SKK)
In accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act, Ordinance No. 2 of the FSC and Regulation 596/2014 of the EP and the Council, we hereby inform you of the following: On December 11, 2020 the daughter company Sirma Solutions JSC opened a deposit with Sirma Group Holding JSC.
Please, refer to the entire piece of news posted in English on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 22:32:08 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
All news about BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
05:43pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (SO5)
PU
05:33pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (SKK)
PU
05:23pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (5MB)
PU
03:07aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (8AVB)
PU
12/10BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : The Board of Directors of BSE with a new five-year ma..
PU
12/10BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (3JR)
PU
12/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (GR6)
PU
12/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (TBS)
PU
12/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (1AZA)
PU
12/09BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (SO5)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,47 M 6,47 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 29,5 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-7.44%18
CME GROUP INC.-9.09%65 509
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.29.33%13 161
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.39.61%12 176
ASX LIMITED-4.49%11 172
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS52.78%5 081
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ