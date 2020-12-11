Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (SKK)

Company: Sirma Group Holding JSC-Sofia (SKK)

In accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act, Ordinance No. 2 of the FSC and Regulation 596/2014 of the EP and the Council, we hereby inform you of the following: On December 11, 2020 the daughter company Sirma Solutions JSC opened a deposit with Sirma Group Holding JSC.

Please, refer to the entire piece of news posted in English on the financial website X3News.

