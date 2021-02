Company: Synergon Holding AD-Sofia (SNRG)

Notification to the public about the change of the BSE code assigned to the issue of shares of the company

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 13:24:06 UTC.