MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD    BSO   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/17
4.68 BGN   -1.27%
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (SO5)

12/21/2020 | 11:31am EST
Company: Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia (SO5)
Notification by Sopharma AD under Art. 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 of transactions executed on 17 December 2020
The entire piece of news is posted on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:30:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 30,8 M 19,3 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-3.31%19
CME GROUP INC.-8.34%66 047
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.31.71%13 165
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.47.51%12 864
ASX LIMITED-5.42%10 923
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS48.93%4 929
