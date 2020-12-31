Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Insider information (TBS)

Company: Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia (TBS)

Information under Art. 114a (9) of the POSA regarding a corporate guarantee issued to secure future liabilities of the subsidiary Telelink Business Services DOOEL towards TS Europe BVBA, Belgium.

The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

