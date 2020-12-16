Log in
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Invitation and materials for a GMS (6SOA)

12/16/2020 | 05:51pm EST
Company: Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD-Sofia (6SOA)
Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 15 January 2021 at 12:00 noon in the city of Sofia, Manastirski Livadi residential area, 74 Ralevitsa St., floor 3, under the following agenda:
- Approval of the financial statement of the company for the first half of 2020
- Approval of the report of the Board of Directors on meeting the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act (POSA) for paying a six-month (semi-annual) dividend
- Adoption of a decision for distribution of a semi-annual dividend from the profit made by the company according to the 2020 semi-annual financial report in compliance with Art. 49 of the company's Statutes, as follows:
1. Distribution of guaranteed gross dividend to the holders of preferred shares of the company (BSE code 6SOP) corresponding to the semi-annual part of the 2020 guaranteed dividend of the shareholders according to the prospectus of the company, namely 6% of the issuing value per share thus BGN 60,346.20 in total or BGN 0.30 gross dividend per a preferred share
2. Semi-annual gross dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of the company in the total amount of BGN 525,425 i.e. BGN 0.20 gross dividend per a common share
3. The rest of the profit realised in the first half of 2020 will not be distributed.
- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will be held on 01 February 2021 at 12:00 noon, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM date, i.e. by 01 January 2021 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 29 December 2020 (Ex Date: 30 December 2020).
The entire invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 22:50:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
