Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Minutes from a GMS (6N31)

Company: Holding Nov Vek AD-Sofia (6N31)

The General Meeting of Bondholders of Holding Nov Vek AD dated 27 November 2020 has passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of a decision for changing the collateral for the bond loan

- Consent to the deletion of a contractual mortgage

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:24:00 UTC