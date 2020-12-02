Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/01
4.16 BGN   +0.48%
01:35pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (SO5)
PU
01:24pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Minutes from a GMS (6N31)
PU
12:05pBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Coupon Payment (T0F1)
PU
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Minutes from a GMS (6N31)

12/02/2020 | 01:24pm EST
Company: Holding Nov Vek AD-Sofia (6N31)
The General Meeting of Bondholders of Holding Nov Vek AD dated 27 November 2020 has passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of a decision for changing the collateral for the bond loan
- Consent to the deletion of a contractual mortgage
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 18:24:00 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,38 M 6,38 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,4 M 16,9 M 16,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-14.05%17
CME GROUP INC.-10.74%64 317
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.33.86%13 722
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.29.41%11 286
ASX LIMITED-1.66%11 002
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS41.92%4 625
