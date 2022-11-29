Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Notes to the Consolidated Financial Report for the third quarter of 2022

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2022

1. BACKGROUND CORPORATE INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

The Group Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (the Group) consists of Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (parent company), two subsidiaries (Financial Markets Services EOOD and Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange EAD), one joint venture company (SEE Link DOO Skopje), and the associated companies Clear Ex AD and BD Consulti OOD.

Parent company

Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (the parent company, the Exchange) is a commercial company, established in November 1991. The Company's seat and management address is: Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Street. The court registration of the company is from 1991 under Decision No. 25156 of 8 November 1991 of Sofia City Court.

On 9 December 2010, an increase by BGN 715,000, from BGN 5,867,860 to BGN 6,582,860, by issuing 715,000 new common dematerialized and voting shares in return for a cash contribution by the company's shareholder, the Ministry of Finance Republic of Bulgaria, was entered into the Commercial Register.

Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD is a public joint-stock company. As at 30 September 2022 the capital of Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD is distributed in 6,582,860 common dematerialised and voting-right shares with nominal value BGN 1.00 each. (31 December 2021: 6,582,860 common dematerialised and voting-right shares with nominal value BGN 1.00 each).

Subsidiaries

The subsidiary Financial Markets Services EOOD is registered by virtue of Decision No. 2 of Sofia City Court of 6 March 2007. The company's seat and management address is: Sofia, 10, Tri Ushi Street.

It was initially registered as a business entity - an entity jointly controlled by Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Central Depository AD with a capital of BGN 80 thousand. By means of a decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders of the joint venture dated 12 October 2006 (State Gazette, issue 191/ 2006) of 12 October 2006, Central Depository AD discontinued its participation in the venture. A decision was made to decrease the capital of the company from BGN 80 thousand to BGN 40 thousand and the leaving shareholder was repaid the full amount of its share in the joint venture.

By means of a decision dated 26 August 2019, the capital of the subsidiary was increased by BGN 80 thousand, from BGN 40 thousand to BGN 120 thousand. The change was registered in the Commercial Register on 12 September 2019.

On 29 August 2022, a change was registered in the name of Financial Markets Services EOOD, aligning the Bulgarian name to the English one.

The subsidiary Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange EAD (IBEX EAD) was established in 2014. It is registered as a sole-owner joint-stockcompany in the city of Sofia and entered in the Commercial Register under UIC 202880940.

The seat and management address of IBEX EAD is: Sofia 1000, Oborishte Region, 138, Vassil Levski Boulevard.

