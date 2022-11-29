Advanced search
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Notes to the Consolidated Financial Report for the third quarter of 2022

11/29/2022 | 06:01am EST
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2022

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

4

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BACKGROUND CORPORATE INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

5

1.1.

Ownership and Management

6

1.2. Group structure and principal activities

8

1.3. Principal activities of the Group companies:

8

1.4. COVID-19 pandemic - impact, effects, actions and measures taken

10

1.5. Main indicators of the economic environment

13

2. SUMMARY OF THE SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES OF THE GROUP

13

2.1. Basis for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements

13

2.2.

Definitions

20

2.3.

Consolidation principles

21

2.4.

Comparatives

24

2.5.

Measurement basis

24

2.6. Functional currency and recognition of foreign exchange differences

24

2.7.

Revenue

25

2.8.

Expenses

31

2.9. Finance income and costs

31

2.10.

Property, Plant and Equipment

32

2.11.

Intangible Assets

34

2.12.

Investments in associates and joint ventures

34

2.13.

Financial instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income

35

2.14.

Financial assets at amortised cost

37

2.15.

Trade and other receivables

37

2.16.

Cash and cash equivalents

38

2.17.

Trade and other payables

39

2.18.

Leases

39

2.19.

Government grants

42

2.20.

Pensions and other payables to personnel under the social security and labour legislation

43

2.21.

Share capital and reserves

45

2.22.

Income Taxes

46

2.23.

Financial instruments

46

2.24.

Net earnings or losses per share

53

2.25.

Segment reporting

53

2.26.

Fair value measurement

54

2.27. Critical accounting judgments on applying the Group's accounting policies. Key estimates and

assumptions of high uncertainty

57

This is a translation of the interim consolidated financial statements of Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group for Q3 2022.

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2022

3.

REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

63

3.1. Information on types of revenue

63

3.2.

Contract performance obligations

64

3.3.

Contract balances

64

4.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

64

5.

COST OF MATERIALS AND CONSUMABLES

65

6.

HIRED SERVICES EXPENSE

65

7.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS EXPENSE

66

8.

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

66

9.

FINANCE INCOME

66

10.

FINANCE COSTS

67

11.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

67

12.

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

68

13.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

69

14.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS

70

15.

INVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES

71

15.1. INVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES

71

15.2.

INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES

73

16.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 76

17.

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

79

18.

LONG - TERM PREPAYMENTS

81

19.

TRADE RECEIVABLES

82

19.1.

Receivables from customers

82

19.2. Receivables from counterparts for electricity

82

20.

TAXES REFUNDABLE

83

21.

OTHER RECEIVABLES AND PREPAYMENTS

83

22.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

86

23.

SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES

87

24.

RETIREMENT BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS

90

25.

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

92

25.1. Guarantee deposits received from counterparts

92

25.2.

Payables to suppliers

93

25.3. Payables to counterparts for electricity

93

26.

PAYABLES TO PERSONNEL AND FOR SOCIAL SECURITY

93

27.

TAX PAYABLES

93

28.

GOVERNMENT GRANTS

94

29.

OTHER PAYABLES

95

30.

LEASES

96

This is a translation of the interim consolidated financial statements of Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group for Q3 2022.

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2022

30.1. Assets and liabilities recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position96

31.

SEGMENT REPORTING

98

32.

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

100

28.1.

Market risk

102

28.2.

Credit risk

102

28.3.

Liquidity risk

104

28.4. Risks of interest-bearing cash flows

104

28.5.

Capital risk management

106

33.

RELATED PARTIES AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

107

34.

CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

109

35.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

109

This is a translation of the interim consolidated financial statements of Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group for Q3 2022.

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2022

1. BACKGROUND CORPORATE INFORMATION ON THE GROUP

The Group Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (the Group) consists of Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (parent company), two subsidiaries (Financial Markets Services EOOD and Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange EAD), one joint venture company (SEE Link DOO Skopje), and the associated companies Clear Ex AD and BD Consulti OOD.

Parent company

Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD (the parent company, the Exchange) is a commercial company, established in November 1991. The Company's seat and management address is: Sofia, 6, Tri Ushi Street. The court registration of the company is from 1991 under Decision No. 25156 of 8 November 1991 of Sofia City Court.

On 9 December 2010, an increase by BGN 715,000, from BGN 5,867,860 to BGN 6,582,860, by issuing 715,000 new common dematerialized and voting shares in return for a cash contribution by the company's shareholder, the Ministry of Finance Republic of Bulgaria, was entered into the Commercial Register.

Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD is a public joint-stock company. As at 30 September 2022 the capital of Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD is distributed in 6,582,860 common dematerialised and voting-right shares with nominal value BGN 1.00 each. (31 December 2021: 6,582,860 common dematerialised and voting-right shares with nominal value BGN 1.00 each).

Subsidiaries

The subsidiary Financial Markets Services EOOD is registered by virtue of Decision No. 2 of Sofia City Court of 6 March 2007. The company's seat and management address is: Sofia, 10, Tri Ushi Street.

It was initially registered as a business entity - an entity jointly controlled by Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Central Depository AD with a capital of BGN 80 thousand. By means of a decision of the General Meeting of the Shareholders of the joint venture dated 12 October 2006 (State Gazette, issue 191/ 2006) of 12 October 2006, Central Depository AD discontinued its participation in the venture. A decision was made to decrease the capital of the company from BGN 80 thousand to BGN 40 thousand and the leaving shareholder was repaid the full amount of its share in the joint venture.

By means of a decision dated 26 August 2019, the capital of the subsidiary was increased by BGN 80 thousand, from BGN 40 thousand to BGN 120 thousand. The change was registered in the Commercial Register on 12 September 2019.

On 29 August 2022, a change was registered in the name of Financial Markets Services EOOD, aligning the Bulgarian name to the English one.

The subsidiary Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange EAD (IBEX EAD) was established in 2014. It is registered as a sole-owner joint-stockcompany in the city of Sofia and entered in the Commercial Register under UIC 202880940.

The seat and management address of IBEX EAD is: Sofia 1000, Oborishte Region, 138, Vassil Levski Boulevard.

This is a translation of the annual consolidated financial statements of Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group for Q3 2022.

5

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q3 2022

Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD acquired control over the company in 2018, pursuant to a contract dated 3 January 2018, concluded between BSE AD and Bulgarian Energy Holding AD for the purchase and acquisition of 100% of the share capital of IBEX EAD, or 217,664 common registered voting-right shares with nominal value BGN 10 each, constituting 100% of the capital of Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange AD, at the purchase price of BGN 5,200,000. The change in ownership was registered in the Commercial Register on 15 February 2018.

Joint venture

The joint venture SEE Link DOO Skopje was established on 15 April 2014, pursuant to a joint venture agreement between Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD, Macedonian Securities Exchange AD Skopje and Zagreb Exchange AD. The terms of the agreement stipulate that each party holds 33.33% of the capital of the company established. The company's seat and management address is: 75 Ortse Nikolov street, Skopje, Macedonia.

Associates:

The associated company Clear EX AD was established on 21 April 2020 by Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD and Central Depository AD with a capital of BGN 100 thousand. The principal activity of Clear EX AD is the provision of services as a clearing house in connection with transactions in electricity, natural gas and commodities concluded on an organized market, as well as other activities permitted by the law. The capital of the company is BGN 100 thousand, distributed in 100,000 dematerialized registered voting-right shares with nominal value of BGN 1 (one) each. The shareholding in the capital of the company by CD AD and BSE AD is respectively 60% and 40%. The company is managed by an Executive Director - Georgi Ivanov Karadzhov. In December 2020, by means of a decision of the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Clear EX AD dated 16 December 2020, the share capital of Clear EX AD was increased by issuing 400,000 common registered dematerialised shares, thereby increasing the company's capital to BGN 500 thousand.

The associated company BD Consulti OOD was established on 21 April 2020 by Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD and Central Depository AD. The subject of activity of BD CONSULTI OOD includes administrative, financial and record keeping services, as well as other activities permitted by the law. The capital of the company is BGN 5 thousand, distributed into 5,000 shares with a nominal value of BGN 1 (one) each. The shareholding in the capital of the company by CD AD and BSE AD is respectively 50.02% and 49.98%. The company is managed by a General Manager - Iskren Ivanov Nikolov.

1.1. Ownership and Management

Parent company

On 21 December 2010, the status of the Exchange as a public company and new Statute of the company were entered in the Commercial Register.

This is a translation of the annual consolidated financial statements of Bulgarian Stock Exchange Group for Q3 2022.

6

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 11:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
