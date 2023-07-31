Notification for a dividend distribution 31.07.2023 15:15:56 (local time)
Company: Bulgarian Stock Exchange-Sofia (BSE)
Company: Bulgarian Stock Exchange-Sofia (BSE)
With reference to the dividend distribution decision for 2022 taken by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Bulgarian Stock Exchange dated 29 June 2023, the Company announces:
- Dividend payout starting date: 15 August 2023
