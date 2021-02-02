Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Rules and Regulations of BSE

The amended Rules and Regulations of Bulgarian Stock Exchange, approved by the Financial Supervision Commission under Resolution No. 61-FB of 28 January 2021, shall enter into force on 16 February 2021.

The BSE Rules and Regulations in effect from 16 February 2021 are available on the website of the Exchange.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:31:01 UTC.