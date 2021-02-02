Log in
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Rules and Regulations of BSE

02/02/2021 | 09:32am EST
The amended Rules and Regulations of Bulgarian Stock Exchange, approved by the Financial Supervision Commission under Resolution No. 61-FB of 28 January 2021, shall enter into force on 16 February 2021.
The BSE Rules and Regulations in effect from 16 February 2021 are available on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 31,3 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-2.86%19
CME GROUP INC.2.96%67 289
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-6.65%12 562
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.3.28%12 136
ASX LIMITED-2.24%10 392
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS-2.34%4 618
