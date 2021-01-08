Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (8AVB)

Company: Avto Union AD-Sofia (8AVB)

On the grounds of Art. 75 (2) in conjunction with Art. 75 (1), item 9 of Part IV - Trading Rules of the Exchange's Rules and Regulations, the trading in the issue of bonds of Avto Union AD-Sofia (8AVB), ISIN BG2100025126, is suspended by an order of the Director of Trading of BSE at 14.29 till the end of the trading session on 08.01.2021.

The reason for suspension from trading is the reported execution of the delayed interest and amortization payment on the bond issue due by 10.12.2020 and the necessity of resuming of the accrual of interest earned on the bond issue.

