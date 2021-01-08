Log in
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (8AVB)

01/08/2021
Company: Avto Union AD-Sofia (8AVB)
On the grounds of Art. 75 (2) in conjunction with Art. 75 (1), item 9 of Part IV - Trading Rules of the Exchange's Rules and Regulations, the trading in the issue of bonds of Avto Union AD-Sofia (8AVB), ISIN BG2100025126, is suspended by an order of the Director of Trading of BSE at 14.29 till the end of the trading session on 08.01.2021.
The reason for suspension from trading is the reported execution of the delayed interest and amortization payment on the bond issue due by 10.12.2020 and the necessity of resuming of the accrual of interest earned on the bond issue.

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 16:11:00 UTC


Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 68,5 M 68,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 30,9 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-7.35%19
CME GROUP INC.9.21%71 371
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-4.02%13 534
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.4.48%12 277
ASX LIMITED0.32%10 788
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS0.01%4 828
