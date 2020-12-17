Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (9RTD)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:

Date and time of the publication / communication 2020-12-17T13:12:00.Z

Action type Suspension

Reasons for the action Amendment to parameters

Effective from 2020-12-29T07:30:00.Z

Effective to

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name HypoCredit AD-Sofia

Issuer 894500A8GDCENQ68A907

Instrument identifier BG2100038079

Instrument full name HypoCredit

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:18:02 UTC