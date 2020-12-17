Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (9RTD)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2020-12-17T13:12:00.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action Amendment to parameters
Effective from 2020-12-29T07:30:00.Z
Effective to
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name HypoCredit AD-Sofia
Issuer 894500A8GDCENQ68A907
Instrument identifier BG2100038079
Instrument full name HypoCredit
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
