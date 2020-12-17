Log in
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/16
4.74 BGN   +0.42%
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (9RTD)

12/17/2020 | 03:19pm EST
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2020-12-17T13:12:00.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action Amendment to parameters
Effective from 2020-12-29T07:30:00.Z
Effective to
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name HypoCredit AD-Sofia
Issuer 894500A8GDCENQ68A907
Instrument identifier BG2100038079
Instrument full name HypoCredit
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 20:18:02 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
