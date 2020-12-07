Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (M0LA)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2020-12-07T13:34:15.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action delay in interest payment
Effective from 2020-12-07T13:28:15.Z
Effective to 2020-12-08T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Motobul EAD-Sofia
Issuer 529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29
Instrument identifier BG2100006183
Instrument full name Motobul
