Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (M0LA)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:

Date and time of the publication / communication 2020-12-07T13:34:15.Z

Action type Suspension

Reasons for the action delay in interest payment

Effective from 2020-12-07T13:28:15.Z

Effective to 2020-12-08T07:30:00.Z

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name Motobul EAD-Sofia

Issuer 529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29

Instrument identifier BG2100006183

Instrument full name Motobul

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 15:22:05 UTC