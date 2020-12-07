Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 12/01
4.16 BGN   +0.48%
10:23aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Suspension from trading of an issue (M0LA)
PU
08:57aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Insider information (3JR)
PU
08:43aBULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Partial Repayment (5V2C)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : Suspension from trading of an issue (M0LA)

12/07/2020 | 10:23am EST
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2020-12-07T13:34:15.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action delay in interest payment
Effective from 2020-12-07T13:28:15.Z
Effective to 2020-12-08T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Motobul EAD-Sofia
Issuer 529900F6BNUR3RJ2WH29
Instrument identifier BG2100006183
Instrument full name Motobul
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 15:22:05 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 10,4 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
Net income 2019 2,77 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net cash 2019 109 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
Yield 2019 0,63%
Capitalization 27,4 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -3,89x
EV / Sales 2019 -7,43x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD
Duration : Period :
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vasil Golemanski Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Asen Yagodin Chairman
Violeta Krumova Director-Finance & Administration
Ivan Tanev Director-Information Technology
Lyubomir Nikoalev Boyadzhiev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD-14.05%17
CME GROUP INC.-8.32%66 065
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.35.16%13 401
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.31.87%11 500
ASX LIMITED-0.98%11 173
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS46.38%4 811
