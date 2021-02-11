Log in
Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSO)
  Report
News 
All News

Bulgarian Stock Exchange : The first company of the beamUp lab program with financing from the Capital Investments Fund

02/11/2021 | 05:37am EST
Debt financing in the focus of the second strategic meeting for startups and SMEs of the beamUp lab program

Sofia, 11 February 2021 - The opportunities provided by debt financing are the topic of the second strategic meeting of the beamUp lab program, taking place online today. The host of the meeting is the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB). Top managers from Micro financing institution JOBS and the Capital Investments Fund to BDB as well as from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are going to present the nature, benefits and types of funding they provide for startups and SMEs.
'We are happy for the fact that the beamUp lab program already records the first company that attracted financial resources - the manufacturer of children's shoes Kolev and Kolev. We believe that investors will acknowledge the potential of the companies included in the program and this good example will multiply,' commented Dr Manyu Moravenov, executive director of Bulgarian Stock Exchange and associated professor at VUZF.
Other highlights of the meeting are: The start-up company Trastena shares experience in seeking capital; JOBS presents effective models and successful microfinancing practices and Silverline Partners, the first and only mezzanine fund in our country, illustrates the mezzanine investing as a hybrid form between capital and debt financing.
The last session again arouses great interest, because Baldaran Spring, Bulpros Consulting, Convenience (Еbag.bg trademark), Nasekomo, Orenda Group (Wooden Spoon brand) and Tiger Technology will give their special presentation or the so-called investor pitch to investors, and will receive feedback and recommendations from them in the person of Vitosha Venture Partners, one of the fund managers of the Fund of Funds, the Capital Investments Fund and Silverline Partners.
Moderator of the meeting is Ilina Biserova, top business journalist on the air in Bulgaria. She is the host of the economic tv show 'Business.BG' on BNT.
The forum is attended by representatives of the 20 companies selected for the beamUp lab program, its partners and consultants.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
