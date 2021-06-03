Log in
    BSE   BG1100016978

BULGARIAN STOCK EXCHANGE AD

(BSE)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 06/02
5.9 BGN   +0.85%
Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE indices

06/03/2021 | 05:45am EDT
The BSE Indices Committee has adopted the following decisions under Record of Proceedings No. 5 at its session held on 02 June 2021:

I. With reference to item 12 of Appendix No. 1 (SOFIX Calculation Methodology) to the Rules for Calculating the BSE Indices, the Indices Committee has adopted the following free-float factors of the issues comprising SOFIX in effect from 21 June 2021:

BSE code Issuer Free-float factor
ATER Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia 0.6150
ALB Albena AD-Albena 0.2993
A4L Allterco AD-Sofia 0.3503
GR6 Gradus AD-Stara Zagora 0.1797
DUH Doverie United Holding PLC-Sofia 0.6626
EUBG Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2795
EAC Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia 0.7182
SGH Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia 0.5312
SFA Sopharma AD-Sofia 0.3465
FIB CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia 0.1107
CCB CB Central Cooperative Bank AD-Sofia 0.1666
TBS Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia 0.1747
BREF Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT-Sofia 0.7437
CHIM Chimimport AD-Sofia 0.2215
HVAR Holding Varna AD-Varna 0.3056

The free-float data on the issues of SOFIX presented herein are the median value for the period 02 March - 01 June 2021.

II. With reference to item 11 of Appendix No. 2 (BGBX40 Calculation Methodology) to the Rules for Calculating the BSE Indices, the Indices Committee has adopted the following free-float factors of the issues comprising BGBX40 in effect from 21 June 2021:

BSE code Issuer Free-float factor
AGH Agria Group Holding AD-Varna 0.1760
ATER Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia 0.6150
ALB Albena AD-Albena 0.2993
ALCM Alcomet AD-Shumen 0.0990
A4L Allterco AD-Sofia 0.3503
BPF Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia 0.2485
BSE Bulgarian Stock Exchange-Sofia 0.4995
GR6 Gradus AD-Stara Zagora 0.1797
DUH Doverie United Holding PLC-Sofia 0.6626
EUBG Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2795
EAC Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia 0.7182
ZHBG Zarneni Hrani Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2001
HIKA Industrial Capital Holding AD-Sofia 0.5662
IHB Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia 0.4156
CAPM Capital Management SPV-Sofia 0.3854
ODES Odessos Shiprepair Yard AD-Varna 0.1937
KBG Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa 0.1785
MSH M+S Hydraulic AD-Kazanlak 0.2300
MONB Monbat AD-Sofia 0.1741
NEOH Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad 0.2370
NGAZ Oil and Gas Exploration and Production AD-Sofia 0.1910
HRZ Rodna Zemya Holding AD-Sofia 0.3795
SGH Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia 0.5312
SFA Sopharma AD-Sofia 0.3465
SFI Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia 0.2284
SFT Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia 0.2383
SCOM Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD-Sofia 0.2602
SPDY Speedy AD-Sofia 0.1010
SPH Stara Planina Hold AD-Sofia 0.5892
FIB CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia 0.1107
CCB CB Central Cooperative Bank AD-Sofia 0.1666
TBS Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia 0.1747
T57 Trace Group Hold AD-Sofia 0.2374
BREF Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT-Sofia 0.7437
HES Hydraulic Elements and Systems AD-Yambol 0.2019
CHIM Chimimport AD-Sofia 0.2215
HVAR Holding Varna AD-Varna 0.3056
HSOF Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia 0.6707
THQM Tchaikapharma High Quality Medicines AD-Sofia 0.0455
CEZD CEZ Distribution Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2602

The free-float data on the issues of BGBX40 presented herein are the median value for the period 02 March - 01 June 2021.

Disclaimer

BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
