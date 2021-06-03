Bulgarian Stock Exchange : BSE indices

The BSE Indices Committee has adopted the following decisions under Record of Proceedings No. 5 at its session held on 02 June 2021:



I. With reference to item 12 of Appendix No. 1 (SOFIX Calculation Methodology) to the Rules for Calculating the BSE Indices, the Indices Committee has adopted the following free-float factors of the issues comprising SOFIX in effect from 21 June 2021:



BSE code Issuer Free-float factor

ATER Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia 0.6150

ALB Albena AD-Albena 0.2993

A4L Allterco AD-Sofia 0.3503

GR6 Gradus AD-Stara Zagora 0.1797

DUH Doverie United Holding PLC-Sofia 0.6626

EUBG Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2795

EAC Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia 0.7182

SGH Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia 0.5312

SFA Sopharma AD-Sofia 0.3465

FIB CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia 0.1107

CCB CB Central Cooperative Bank AD-Sofia 0.1666

TBS Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia 0.1747

BREF Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT-Sofia 0.7437

CHIM Chimimport AD-Sofia 0.2215

HVAR Holding Varna AD-Varna 0.3056



The free-float data on the issues of SOFIX presented herein are the median value for the period 02 March - 01 June 2021.



II. With reference to item 11 of Appendix No. 2 (BGBX40 Calculation Methodology) to the Rules for Calculating the BSE Indices, the Indices Committee has adopted the following free-float factors of the issues comprising BGBX40 in effect from 21 June 2021:



BSE code Issuer Free-float factor

AGH Agria Group Holding AD-Varna 0.1760

ATER Advance Terrafund REIT-Sofia 0.6150

ALB Albena AD-Albena 0.2993

ALCM Alcomet AD-Shumen 0.0990

A4L Allterco AD-Sofia 0.3503

BPF Bravo Property Fund REIT-Sofia 0.2485

BSE Bulgarian Stock Exchange-Sofia 0.4995

GR6 Gradus AD-Stara Zagora 0.1797

DUH Doverie United Holding PLC-Sofia 0.6626

EUBG Eurohold Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2795

EAC Elana Agrocredit AD-Sofia 0.7182

ZHBG Zarneni Hrani Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2001

HIKA Industrial Capital Holding AD-Sofia 0.5662

IHB Industrial Holding Bulgaria PLC-Sofia 0.4156

CAPM Capital Management SPV-Sofia 0.3854

ODES Odessos Shiprepair Yard AD-Varna 0.1937

KBG Korado Bulgaria AD-Strazhitsa 0.1785

MSH M+S Hydraulic AD-Kazanlak 0.2300

MONB Monbat AD-Sofia 0.1741

NEOH Neochim AD-Dimitrovgrad 0.2370

NGAZ Oil and Gas Exploration and Production AD-Sofia 0.1910

HRZ Rodna Zemya Holding AD-Sofia 0.3795

SGH Sirma Group Holding AD-Sofia 0.5312

SFA Sopharma AD-Sofia 0.3465

SFI Sopharma Properties REIT-Sofia 0.2284

SFT Sopharma Trading AD-Sofia 0.2383

SCOM Sofia Commerce-Pawn Brokerage AD-Sofia 0.2602

SPDY Speedy AD-Sofia 0.1010

SPH Stara Planina Hold AD-Sofia 0.5892

FIB CB First Investment Bank AD-Sofia 0.1107

CCB CB Central Cooperative Bank AD-Sofia 0.1666

TBS Telelink Business Services Group AD-Sofia 0.1747

T57 Trace Group Hold AD-Sofia 0.2374

BREF Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT-Sofia 0.7437

HES Hydraulic Elements and Systems AD-Yambol 0.2019

CHIM Chimimport AD-Sofia 0.2215

HVAR Holding Varna AD-Varna 0.3056

HSOF Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia 0.6707

THQM Tchaikapharma High Quality Medicines AD-Sofia 0.0455

CEZD CEZ Distribution Bulgaria AD-Sofia 0.2602



The free-float data on the issues of BGBX40 presented herein are the median value for the period 02 March - 01 June 2021.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BSE - Bulgarian Stock Exchange AD published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:44:02 UTC.