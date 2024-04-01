Bulgarian Transport Holding AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Holding operates a total of 18 subsidiaries and five affiliate companies, providing mainly bus, automotive repair and freight trucking transportation services.

Sector Investment Holding Companies