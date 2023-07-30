Bulland Investments ADSITS (Bulland Investments REIT) is a Bulgaria-based real estate investment trust, licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission. It specializes in the securitization of real estate and invests in the real estate sector by purchasing titles and other rights over land and real estate in Bulgaria. Bulland Investments REIT acquires property rights in 16 Bulgarian regions on agricultural, urban and forest land, as well as office buildings, in order to lease, to rent or to sell them.

